Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 68 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after acquiring an additional 117,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after acquiring an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,937,000 after acquiring an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE TRV opened at $263.17 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

