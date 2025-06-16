Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys 122 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

NYSE NSC opened at $248.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.84 and a 200-day moving average of $239.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

