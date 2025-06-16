Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys 340 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.94. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

