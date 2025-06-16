Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys 94 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Barclays raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.56.

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $477.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.83. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $500.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

