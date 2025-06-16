Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYG. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 157,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 453,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.