Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Has $210,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,623,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after buying an additional 652,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,875,000 after buying an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,468.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after buying an additional 313,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $134.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

