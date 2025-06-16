Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $755,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.7% during the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 56.6% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total value of $1,826,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,618 shares in the company, valued at $30,329,629.74. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,861 shares of company stock worth $104,770,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $480.62 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $491.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

