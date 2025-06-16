Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after acquiring an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after buying an additional 82,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after buying an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,834,000 after buying an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $497,648,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

