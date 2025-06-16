Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,907 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 97,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DUK opened at $116.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
