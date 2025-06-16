Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,907 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 97,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $116.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.