Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of SILA opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

