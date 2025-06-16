Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 11,081 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,154,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $726,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $271.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $279.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.78 and a 200-day moving average of $264.07.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7943 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

