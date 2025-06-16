Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $339.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

