Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes $220,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in American Tower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,390,000 after acquiring an additional 537,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,851,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $214.76 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.