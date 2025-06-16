Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

