UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 111.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

SLAB opened at $137.87 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $528,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,856. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

