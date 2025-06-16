Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells $4,560,000.00 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 400,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,367,915.20. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 29th, David Zaccardelli sold 208,696 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $1,947,133.68.

On Wednesday, May 28th, David Zaccardelli sold 157,704 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,466,647.20.

On Tuesday, May 27th, David Zaccardelli sold 33,600 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $320,208.00.

On Tuesday, April 29th, David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $811,432.80.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $92.20 on Monday. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $93.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.21.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verona Pharma by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

