Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – June 14th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the creation, publishing, hardware manufacturing or distribution of video games and related services. Their market value fluctuates based on factors such as game release success, consumer adoption trends and technological innovation. Well-known examples include Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard and Nintendo. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.20. 18,672,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,923,098. Walmart has a one year low of $66.30 and a one year high of $105.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. 7,297,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,125,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.23. 2,011,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,669. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $240.78.

