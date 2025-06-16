Water Stocks To Research – June 14th

RTX, Robin Energy, RH, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve the sourcing, treatment, distribution or infrastructure of fresh and wastewater. They include water utilities, pump and filtration‐equipment manufacturers, and engineering firms focused on water management. Investors often regard them as defensive, ESG-aligned plays because water is an indispensable, limited resource. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded up $4.49 on Friday, reaching $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,752,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $146.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50.

Robin Energy (RBNE)

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

NASDAQ:RBNE traded up $10.65 on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,527,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,049. Robin Energy has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

NYSE:RH traded up $12.60 on Friday, hitting $189.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,840. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.79.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $130.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,578,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.20.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,424,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,853,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $305.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84.

