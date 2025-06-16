Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,050 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,994,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 321,612 shares in the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 206,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 197,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 44.36. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $758.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 327.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

View Our Latest Report on RWT

Redwood Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.