Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $1,683,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Stride by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 578,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after buying an additional 43,829 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.
Stride Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $143.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.35. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $162.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.