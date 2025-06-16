Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.3%

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $917.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

