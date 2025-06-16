Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

