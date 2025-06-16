What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for PROP Q2 Earnings?

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Prairie Operating in a research report issued on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prairie Operating’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PROP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prairie Operating from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prairie Operating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Prairie Operating in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prairie Operating currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROP opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.03. Prairie Operating has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Insider Transactions at Prairie Operating

In other Prairie Operating news, CEO Edward Kovalik bought 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $25,061.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,332,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,566.05. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gary C. Hanna bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,350,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,365.58. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 52,340 shares of company stock valued at $197,617. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROP. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

