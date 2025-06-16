Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in May

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,465,600 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 2,432,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Shares of WHITF stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Featured Articles

