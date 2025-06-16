Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Workday by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Workday by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Workday by 169.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,666 shares of company stock worth $38,465,025 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $244.54 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.46. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.54.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

