Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $111.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

