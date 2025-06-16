Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 2,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $106,489.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,866.90. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKS. UBS Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

