Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in PTC by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $169.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $203.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.