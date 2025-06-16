Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for MD Earnings

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 38,306 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.