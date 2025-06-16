Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2025

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,675,500 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the May 15th total of 938,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Price Performance

Shares of ZHEXF stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Zhejiang Expressway has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

About Zhejiang Expressway

(Get Free Report)

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhejiang Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhejiang Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.