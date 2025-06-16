Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,675,500 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the May 15th total of 938,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Price Performance

Shares of ZHEXF stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Zhejiang Expressway has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Get Zhejiang Expressway alerts:

About Zhejiang Expressway

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhejiang Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhejiang Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.