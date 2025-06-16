Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,675,500 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the May 15th total of 938,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.
Zhejiang Expressway Price Performance
Shares of ZHEXF stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Zhejiang Expressway has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $0.87.
About Zhejiang Expressway
