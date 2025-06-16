ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,669,000 after buying an additional 820,686 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 6,617,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,364,000 after buying an additional 633,604 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,395,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 359,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 831.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $17.45 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.16.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

