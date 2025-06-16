Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $100,419.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,248.92. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $964,001.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,769.08. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZWS opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

