10,419 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,002,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,020,000 after buying an additional 4,204,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,663,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,059,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,821,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 656,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,558,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

