11,790 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 57,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 842,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

