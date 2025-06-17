1,229 Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,243,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Veritex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,803,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 454,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,247,000 after acquiring an additional 664,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Veritex Increases Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

