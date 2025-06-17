12,442 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 62,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,229,287.46. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $29,575.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,978.68. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,276 over the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Westpark Capital dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

