15,296 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,826,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,113,369.45. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,925 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.