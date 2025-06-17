1,539 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Quarry LP increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 584.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 208.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 183.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock opened at $187.54 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $116.45 and a one year high of $192.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,923 shares in the company, valued at $15,728,431.93. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,648 shares in the company, valued at $82,188,400. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

