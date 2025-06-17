19,331 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,043 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.