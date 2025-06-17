3,128 Shares in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPP. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period.
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DAPP opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $218.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Digital Transformation ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.