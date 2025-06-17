336 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 65,113.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,919,000 after purchasing an additional 701,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after buying an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $57,738,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,515 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,296. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $312.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.