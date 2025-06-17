336 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 65,113.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,919,000 after purchasing an additional 701,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after buying an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $57,738,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,515 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,296. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.7%
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.83.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
