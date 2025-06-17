39,690 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ciena by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $199,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,175,434.10. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $543,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,926,571.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,988 shares of company stock worth $2,988,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Ciena Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE CIEN opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 129.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

