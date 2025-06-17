461 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IYY opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.59. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.99 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

