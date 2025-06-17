711 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,844,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,369,000 after purchasing an additional 606,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 469,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.4318 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.