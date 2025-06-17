711 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,844,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,369,000 after purchasing an additional 606,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 469,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IUSV opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
