89 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI opened at $320.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.62 and a 1 year high of $429.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.81.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

