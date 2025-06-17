956 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

