abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.33 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 382,237 shares changing hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Down 3.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.33.

abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (11.25) (($0.15)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn Property Income Trust had a negative net margin of 68.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

Actively managing UK real estate looking for higher yield and capital growth

