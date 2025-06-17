Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.60.

Shares of AYI opened at $267.79 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

