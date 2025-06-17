Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,351 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,096 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,981.18. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 3.8%

AKAM opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.