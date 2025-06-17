Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 29,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total transaction of $1,428,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,194,538. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

